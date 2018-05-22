60+ spools of copper wire stolen from church construction site in Oconomowoc

OCONOMOWOC — Oconomowoc police are investigating after several miscellaneous items were stolen from a construction site on Brown Street just south of County Highway K.

The theft occurred some time between Friday, May 18 and Monday, May 21. Officials say it happened at the construction site of a new church and school.

According to the Oconomowoc Police Department, the following items were stolen:

Approximately 60 spools of copper wire — 10 and 12 gauge (Four 1000-ft reels wood/plastic spools, 25 – 500-ft medium plastic spools and 40 – 500-ft small plastic spools)

4,500 feet of wire pulled from pipes

Four wooden spools (1000-ft each) of 10 gauge wire — which were not secured

Hitachi brand four-gallon portable compressor with “ATF” spray painted on it

Police say the spools of wire were taken from a locked box where the lock was cut off.

Anyone with information on this theft is asked to contact the Oconomowoc Police Department at 262-567-4401.