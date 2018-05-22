At 100 feet tall, feel the force as you rock back and forth on the Mardi Gras Hangover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GURNEE, Illinois -- Looking for a summer full of thrills? Six Flags Great America is unveiling a new, record-breaking ride for 2018. The Mardi Gras Hangover is the largest "loop coaster" in the world.

Mardi Gras Hangover facts (website)

This is the largest coaster of its kind! At 100 feet tall, feel the force as you rock back and forth higher and higher!

This coaster is bound to give you wicked hangover time, take a break from screaming to see the park from a new perspective.

Featuring 32 face-off style seats, watch your friend’s reactions as you brave this daring coaster.

With 360 degree revolutions, you will never know which way is up!

Mardi Gras Hangover is the park’s 16th coaster and the only coaster in the Mardi Gras area.

