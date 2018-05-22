At 100 feet tall, feel the force as you rock back and forth on the Mardi Gras Hangover

GURNEE, Illinois -- Looking for a summer full of thrills? Six Flags Great America is unveiling a new, record-breaking ride for 2018. The Mardi Gras Hangover is the largest "loop coaster" in the world.
Mardi Gras Hangover facts (website)
- This is the largest coaster of its kind! At 100 feet tall, feel the force as you rock back and forth higher and higher!
- This coaster is bound to give you wicked hangover time, take a break from screaming to see the park from a new perspective.
- Featuring 32 face-off style seats, watch your friend’s reactions as you brave this daring coaster.
- With 360 degree revolutions, you will never know which way is up!
- Mardi Gras Hangover is the park’s 16th coaster and the only coaster in the Mardi Gras area.