At 100 feet tall, feel the force as you rock back and forth on the Mardi Gras Hangover

Posted 9:23 am, May 22, 2018, by

GURNEE, Illinois -- Looking for a summer full of thrills? Six Flags Great America is unveiling a new, record-breaking ride for 2018. The Mardi Gras Hangover is the largest "loop coaster" in the world.

  • This is the largest coaster of its kind! At 100 feet tall, feel the force as you rock back and forth higher and higher!
  • This coaster is bound to give you wicked hangover time, take a break from screaming to see the park from a new perspective.
  • Featuring 32 face-off style seats, watch your friend’s reactions as you brave this daring coaster.
  • With 360 degree revolutions, you will never know which way is up!
  • Mardi Gras Hangover is the park’s 16th coaster and the only coaster in the Mardi Gras area.