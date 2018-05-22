× Chacin, bullpen pitch Brewers past slumping Diamondbacks 1-0

MILWAUKEE — Jhoulys Chacin and three relievers combined on a three-hitter as the Milwaukee Brewers slipped past the slumping Arizona Diamondbacks 1-0 on Tuesday night.

Domingo Santana drove in the only run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning for the NL Central leaders. Milwaukee (30-19) moved a season-high 11 games over .500, while the Diamondbacks have lost six in a row and 12 of 13 — scoring just 24 runs in that stretch.

Arizona starter Matt Koch (2-3), who allowed four home runs during a loss to the Brewers in his previous start, retired the first 11 batters he faced before giving up a single to Lorenzo Cain and walking Travis Shaw with two outs in the fourth.

Center fielder Jarrod Dyson then made a twisting, leaping catch above the wall to rob Santana of a three-run homer.

Milwaukee broke through with a run in the sixth on Santana’s deep sacrifice fly against reliever Jorge De La Rosa.

Chacin, making his second consecutive start against the Diamondbacks, pitched five innings. He gave up two hits, walked four and struck out six, including five in a row.

Matt Albers (3-1) worked a hitless inning for the win. Josh Hader allowed one hit and struck out two in two scoreless innings. Corey Knebel pitched the ninth for his third save but not without some drama.

Milwaukee manager Craig Counsel stormed out of the dugout and was ejected by plate umpire Angel Hernandez after Knebel walked Jake Lamb leading off the ninth. Pinch-runner Nick Ahmed was then caught stealing, Paul Goldschmidt struck out looking and Daniel Descalso grounded out to end the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Steven Souza Jr. is back on the 10-day disabled list. Souza originally strained his right pectoral muscle during spring training and didn’t start his big league season until May 3. He reinjured the muscle on a throw Friday night against the New York Mets. He struck out as a pinch-hitter in Monday night’s 4-2 loss to Milwaukee. OF Socrates Brito was recalled from Triple-A Reno.

Brewers: RHP Zach Davies, sidelined since May 3 with right rotator cuff irritation, is scheduled to come off the 10-day DL in time to start against the Mets on Thursday. . Ji-Man Choi started at first base in place of Jesus Aguilar. “I wanted to get (Aguilar) a day off,” Counsell said. “Jesus has been the guy who has done the heavy lifting. He’s been our best hitter the last 10 days.”

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: Zack Godley is 2-0 with a 1.42 ERA in four games (three starts) against the Brewers. He tossed six shutout innings with six strikeouts on May 26, 2017, in his lone career start at Miller Park.

Brewers: Brent Suter (3-3) will make his ninth start of the season and first ever against the Diamondbacks. He has not made a quality start this season.