City officials, community partners shine light on importance of trauma informed care

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Reggie Moore of the Office of Violence Prevention (OVP), and community organizations gathered on Tuesday, May 22 to emphasize the importance of trauma informed care and highlight the impact that trauma has, not only on individuals and families, but entire communities.

The effort is recognized during Trauma Informed Care Month, which was proclaimed as the month of May by Governor Scott Walker.

Trauma Informed Care Month aims to bring awareness to the impact of traumatic stress and Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) and inform the way that we treat people.