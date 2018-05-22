Cudahy man who pleaded guilty to robbing ALDI stores sentenced to 12 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — A Cudahy man who pleaded guilty to federally indictments in connection with seven armed robberies at ALDI stories in Wisconsin (one in Indiana) was sentenced on Tuesday, May 22.

A federal court judge sentenced Hiram Graham to 12 years in prison and another three years of supervised release.

Graham pleaded guilty to five charges — and in exchange, three others were dismissed.

The armed robberies Graham was accused of happened on the following dates and places: