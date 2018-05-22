Cudahy man who pleaded guilty to robbing ALDI stores sentenced to 12 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — A Cudahy man who pleaded guilty to federally indictments in connection with seven armed robberies at ALDI stories in Wisconsin (one in Indiana) was sentenced on Tuesday, May 22.
A federal court judge sentenced Hiram Graham to 12 years in prison and another three years of supervised release.
Graham pleaded guilty to five charges — and in exchange, three others were dismissed.
The armed robberies Graham was accused of happened on the following dates and places:
- June 15, 2017: ALDI Foods located at 3105 South Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee
- July 10, 2017: ALDI Foods located at 4615 West Layton Ave., Greenfield
- Aug. 1, 2017: ALDI Foods located at 1521 Unity Drive, Oconomowoc
- Sept. 16, 2017: ALDI Foods located at 19555 West Bluemound Rd., Town of Brookfield
- Oct. 7, 2017: ALDI Foods located at 3925 Lein Rd., Madison
- Nov. 2, 2017: ALDI Foods located at 3105 South Chicago Ave., South Milwaukee (attempted robbery)
- Nov. 24, 2017: ALDI Foods located at 10 81st Ave., Merrillville, Indiana