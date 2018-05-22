× Diplo to play free concert June 22 at new US Cellular Connection State at Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Grammy-nominated DJ/Producer Diplo will play a free concert on Friday, June 22 at the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage at Maier Festival Park.

The concert is open to the public with free admission compliments of U.S. Cellular.

According to a news release, the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage will feature a 25-foot digital screen, a VIP backstage loft and mobile charging stations throughout the stage area.

The release offers the following background information about Diplo:

Diplo, also known as Thomas Wesley Pentz, is considered one of the most dynamic forces in music today. In 2004, Pentz cemented himself as a full-fledged artist through his debut album, “Florida.” Diplo worked with M.I.A. on her mixtape, first and second albums, eventually creating the Grammy nominated track “Paper Planes” in 2007, which hit No. 4 on the U.S. Hot 100 Chart and has sold more than 3 million copies. In 2005, Diplo founded label/culture lab Mad Decent to serve as a platform for showcasing the myriad of fascinating sounds Pentz encounters while touring the world. After multiple Grammy nominations, including Producer of the Year, and being crowned the #1 most streamed artist on Soundcloud for 2013, Beyoncé’s “Run the World” sampled Major Lazer’s “Pon De Floor” and sold over a million copies, cementing Diplo’s place in the pop world. In 2016, Pentz received several Grammy Nominations including Producer of the Year, Best Dance Recording, and Best Dance/Electronic Album. “Lean On” the global smash hit from Major Lazer’s June 2015 release Peace Is the Mission has garnered a host of accolades including reaching #1 at Top 40 Radio, a first for any independent label, being named Spotify’s Global Song of the Summer as well as earning the crown title of most streamed track of all time, currently with 573 million plays, making it the most successful independent song of all time.

Concertgoers may access the new U.S. Cellular Connection Stage via the mid-gate of Henry Maier Festival Park at 7 p.m. on June 22.

No tickets will be required. Event entry will be permitted on a first-come, first serve basis. Entry gates will be closed when capacity is reached.

According to the news release, as well as providing free entry to the show for the community, U.S. Cellular will host a sweepstakes for VIP passes. The passes will provide Diplo concert goers with access to the U.S. Cellular Backstage Loft—including private restrooms—and the upfront VIP viewing area. Interested fans can visit any participating U.S. Cellular store in Wisconsin and Northwestern Illinois, June 1-15, to enter the sweepstakes.

Additionally, in appreciation of its loyal customers, U.S. Cellular will provide the first 1,000 customers attending the concert with a free ticket to Summerfest, which begins the following week.