Federal judge dismisses lawsuit over 22 hours of OT from former officer who killed Dontre Hamilton

MILWAUKEE — The former Milwaukee police officer who shot and killed Dontre Hamilton in Red Arrow Park in April of 2014 has lost another case against the city.

A federal judge dismissed Christopher Manney’s civil case. He was seeking compensation for 22 hours of overtime.

In 2017, an appeals court upheld Manney’s firing from the Milwaukee Police Department.

Manney was never charged in Hamilton’s shooting, but then-Chief Ed Flynn fired him for violating department procedure.