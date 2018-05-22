‘Fortunate to be a part of it:’ Brewers help Habitat for Humanity kick off the building season

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers helped Habitat for Humanity kick off the building season on Tuesday, May 22.

Ryan Braun, Christian Yelich and Chase Anderson were on hand to help out at several sites in Milwaukee’s Midtown neighborhood.

Braun and the Brewers Community Foundation are sponsoring one of the homes under construction.

“Habitat for Humanity does such a phenomenal job of just contributing the community and helping make people’s lives better, so for us to be a small, tiny part of that is always special. It’s enjoyable and we feel fortunate to be a part of it,” said Braun.

PHOTO GALLERY

The goal of Habitat’s Midtown 100 initiative is to rehab and repair 100 homes in the neighborhood over the next three years.