× Gov. Walker signals he won’t push for measure similar to Iowa’s ‘heartbeat’ abortion ban

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is signaling he won’t push for a measure similar to a new Iowa law that would ban most abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation earlier this month that bans most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy.

The law is the most restrictive abortion law in the country. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Planned Parenthood Federation of America have filed a lawsuit challenging the measure.

Asked Tuesday during a question-and-answer session with reporters whether he would support a six-week abortion ban in Wisconsin, Walker said he feels Wisconsin’s current abortion laws are strong.

Wisconsin prohibits abortions after 20 weeks post-fertilization unless the mother’s life is in danger.