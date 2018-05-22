× Gov. Walker suggests he’s open to lifting statute of limitations on child sex abuse civil suits

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker is suggesting he’s open to lifting the statute of limitations on civil child sex abuse lawsuits.

Women’s March of Wisconsin has asked all candidates for elected office to support a version of the Child Victims Act, a legislative template that lifts states’ statute of limitations on civil child sexual abuse lawsuits.

The governor told reporters during a question-and-answer period at the executive mansion Tuesday that he hadn’t seen the specifics of the call. But he wants to support victims and perpetrators accountable “no matter how far back you go.”

Democrats introduced a version of the Child Victims Act in 2015 but Republicans who control the Legislature didn’t give it a hearing in either the Assembly or Senate.

Walker faces re-election in November.