‘It’s a lifesaver:’ Hunger Task Force kicks off Summer Meals program for Milwaukee-area kids

MILWAUKEE -- Thousands of Milwaukee-area kids are eager to run right into summer break. While their minds may be off the books for a few months, community members want to make sure their stomachs aren't taking the heat.

"We want to make sure every child, every child, regardless of their economic status, has the opportunity to thrive and grow," said Senator LaTonya Johnson, (D-Milwaukee).

"It means they won't suffer from the impact of hunger, which causes headaches and stomachaches for kids," said Sherrie Tussler, Hunger Task Force director.

On Tuesday, May 22 Auer Avenue School kids helped launch the Hunger Task Force's Summer Meals program.

"That's breakfast, that's lunch and that's dinner," said Johnson.

There will be 160 sites throughout the city, including schools, parks and rec centers, where free meals can be picked up.

"All these children have to do is look for that green sign and they know that on the other side of those doors is a healthy, nutritious meal," said Johnson.

No registration is required and no questions asked. More than 800,000 free meals will be served throughout the summer -- taking a bite out of hunger.

In addition to good eats, a safe place also awaits these young people.

"(Parents) won't have to worry about their child being at home, the safety of their child trying to cook, trying to provide a meal," said Michelle Allison, Auer Avenue community school coordinator.

The program also lifts a financial burden from parents throughout the city.

"It's a lifesaver. You can't find that extra money and you're stretching the meals and maybe serving less food or less high-quality food and it's a struggle," said Tussler.

To find out where your nearest Summer Meals location is, CLICK HERE.