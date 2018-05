× Milwaukee police: Woman shot during confrontation near 29th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near North 29th and Vliet Streets. It happened around 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22.

According to police, a woman was shot during a fight with a male she knew.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment of what’s believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek the known suspect.