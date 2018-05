× Police: 18-year-old man dropped off at hospital with serious gunshot wounds

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday night, May 21 on the city’s northwest side.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. in the area of 27th and Auer.

According to police, an 18-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital with serious gunshot wounds and is in critical condition.

The circumstances behind this incident are still under investigation.