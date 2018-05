LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva police are alerting residents a film festival group will be using replica firearms on Board Street Tuesday evening, May 22.

The theme of the film is similar to “Mad Max.”

Officials say the film crew will be in the 100 and 200 block of Broad Street. Locations include, Hogs N Kisses, The Geneva Theater and Thumbs Up.

According to police, most of the filming is inside but there will be times the characters will be in front of these locations with their replica firearms.