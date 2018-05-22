Register now: MATC offers summer camps for teens and most are free!

LIVE: President Trump meets with the President of the Republic of Korea

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) announced on Tuesday, May 22 that it will hold 12 four- or five-day career summer camps in June for high school students across its four campuses. Taught by MATC instructors, camps focus on hands-on learning. Most are free.

The courses include:

  • Audio Production
  • Culinary Arts
  • Girls Explore Automotive Technology
  • Girls Explore Drone Technology
  • Girls in Advanced Manufacturing
  • Girls in Welding – Automation and Robotics
  • Girls Who Bot – Build and Code
  • Health Sciences
  • IT and Robotics
  • Science Camp
  • Silly Boys, Manufacturing Is for Girls
  • Television and Video Production

Visit matc.edu/summer for details and then call 414-297-6136 or email explore@matc.edu for a registration form. Parking costs are the responsibility of the student. Register now, as space is limited.