Register now: MATC offers summer camps for teens and most are free!

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) announced on Tuesday, May 22 that it will hold 12 four- or five-day career summer camps in June for high school students across its four campuses. Taught by MATC instructors, camps focus on hands-on learning. Most are free.

The courses include:

Audio Production

Culinary Arts

Girls Explore Automotive Technology

Girls Explore Drone Technology

Girls in Advanced Manufacturing

Girls in Welding – Automation and Robotics

Girls Who Bot – Build and Code

Health Sciences

IT and Robotics

Science Camp

Silly Boys, Manufacturing Is for Girls

Television and Video Production

Visit matc.edu/summer for details and then call 414-297-6136 or email explore@matc.edu for a registration form. Parking costs are the responsibility of the student. Register now, as space is limited.