Register now: MATC offers summer camps for teens and most are free!
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) announced on Tuesday, May 22 that it will hold 12 four- or five-day career summer camps in June for high school students across its four campuses. Taught by MATC instructors, camps focus on hands-on learning. Most are free.
The courses include:
- Audio Production
- Culinary Arts
- Girls Explore Automotive Technology
- Girls Explore Drone Technology
- Girls in Advanced Manufacturing
- Girls in Welding – Automation and Robotics
- Girls Who Bot – Build and Code
- Health Sciences
- IT and Robotics
- Science Camp
- Silly Boys, Manufacturing Is for Girls
- Television and Video Production
Visit matc.edu/summer for details and then call 414-297-6136 or email explore@matc.edu for a registration form. Parking costs are the responsibility of the student. Register now, as space is limited.