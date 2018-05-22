Say cheese! Recipes with Queso Fresco, other Hispanic cheeses that are perfect for spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Welcome warmer weather with these recipes that are fit for a fiesta. Laura Wilford with the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin joins Real Milwaukee with some appetizers that sue Hispanic-style cheeses.

The Spring issue of Grate. Pair. Share. magazine is here—filled with recipes and ideas for spring and early summer celebrations and gatherings with delicious Wisconsin Cheese. Visit gratepairshare.com to see the entire issue online. Grate. Pair. Share. is your year-round guide to cooking and entertaining with Wisconsin cheese.

Recipe options:

Pineapple Queso Fresco Salsa- Fresh and flavorful! This pineapple salsa is sweet with a bit of heat from jalapeño. The queso fresco cheese is mild, crumbly and adds just a hint of salt. Serve it at your next barbecue with chips or on top of grilled fish or chicken.

Queso Beer Cheese Dip- Queso quesadilla cheese was made to be melted into this beer queso dip. Its rich, creamy texture and perfect kick of heat will make this your next go-to recipe for spring and summer entertaining.

Mexican Street Corn Crostini- Everyone will think that you fussed, but it will be our little secret that you created these irresistible toasts with just a few simple ingredients and a pop of bold flavor from cotija cheese. The mayonnaise-cotija cheese and corn topping is versatile; try it on baked potatoes, too.

Spring Fiesta Cheese Board- The fresh, milky flavors of these cheeses lend wonderful flavor to any celebration. Add some color to the mix with chorizo, dried fruit and jam, which all make perfect accompaniments for these cheeses.