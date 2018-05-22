‘They got out and ran:’ Pursuit ends in crash near 1st and Capitol in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A pursuit ended in a crash near 1st and Capitol on Tuesday, May 22. Suspects ran through a busy street and into at least one business to try and get away.

"I saw the car come up and it turned around and hit and they got out and ran," said Rose Allen, witness.

Allen was in the bank near Capitol and Port Washington, when she said a car crashed outside. It wasn't a bank robbery, but the criminals brought out several police agencies, with officers chasing as many as three suspects.

"I was scared. I knew it was somebody and after a while we saw the police, quite a few of them there," said Allen.

Witnesses told FOX6 News police caught up with one suspect who injured his leg, presumably in the crash.

Doors were locked at some businesses along Capitol Drive during the ordeal.

Another suspect ran into an auto parts store. He asked to use the bathroom to hide, but staff inside the business said no. Police caught up with that suspect as well.

"This is the first time I ever seen something like this here. So close. I thought they parked there and got out and started running," said Allen.

Several police agencies were involved including Whitefish Bay, Glendale, Milwaukee and the lead agency -- Shorewood.