Wahadachi Judo Club is ‘one of the top premier competitive judo clubs in Wisconsin’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Wahadachi Judo Club in Milwaukee. Wahadachi Judo was founded by James Peterson in 1985 at Hadfield elementary until it relocated to Milwaukee in 1988. It's one of the top premier competitive judo clubs in Wisconsin, with more experienced blackbelts on the mat ranging from 20 to 50 years of training.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Wahadachi Judo Club (website)

What Should I expect from class? Long answer short, expect to sweat. Every class is a blended mixture of stand up style grappling to mat work style ground fighting resembling that of BJJ. There will be portions of instruction going over new technique, drills to ingrain those techniques into you, and randori (sparring) to test what you have learned in a live enviorment.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video