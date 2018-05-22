× West Bend police warn of bomb scare scam at Dollar General stores across the state

WEST BEND — West Bend police are warning of a bomb scare scam.

Police said on Tuesday morning, May 22, a call came into the Dollar General store from an individual who indicated there was a bomb in the store, and demanded money be transferred via prepaid credit cards.

Managers at the Dollar General realized this was a scam and called police. Police said no suspicious devices or objects were found. No one was injured.

Police noted this is a scam known to law enforcement throughout the country.

Similar incidents were reported Tuesday around the same time at Dollar General stores in Waupaca and Campbellsport.

West Bend police are working with law enforcement from the Fond Du Lac County Sheriff’s Office and Waupaca Police Department to identify the source of these calls.