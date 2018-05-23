12 years in prison, 2 years in HOC for man convicted after 4 sexual assaults in 1 night along lakefront

MILWAUKEE — A man convicted after four sexual assaults in one night along Milwaukee’s lakefront has been sentenced to prison.

Michael Raspberry, 26, of Milwaukee in February pleaded guilty to four charges:

Second degree sexual assault/use of force

Fourth degree sexual assault (three counts)

In court on Wednesday, May 23, he was sentenced to serve 12 years in prison and seven years extended supervision on the first charge, and six months in the House of Correction for each of the fourth degree sexual assault charges — straight time, to be served consecutively.

So in all, Raspberry will serve the 12 years in prison, seven years extended supervision and two years in the HOC.

The criminal complaint in this case says Raspberry “fully confessed” to the assaults on Nov. 20, 2017, but in December, he pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect.

Those pleas changed on Feb. 27. Raspberry pleaded guilty to one charge of second degree sexual assault and three more counts of fourth degree sexual assault. A charge of substantial battery in this case was dismissed and read into the court record. The state also dismissed the “habitual criminality repeater” on all counts.

The assaults associated with this case all happened within a few blocks of each other on Nov. 20th, 2017 police said. Police say the big break that led to the arrest was the suspect dropping his phone at the scene of the fourth and most serious assault.

In the first three incidents, a man on a bike rode up to the victims and either slapped or grabbed their behinds. He began by asking one of the victims where he could catch a bus.

Jeffrey Winzenried, who offers self-defense classes at Monkey Bar Gym, refers to that as “the interview.”

“They’re looking for the lamb, not the lion. They’re looking for a person who is, potentially, gonna be a victim,” Winzenried said.

After each of the first three incidents, the suspect rode off.

The fourth time however, the suspect approached the victim, asked about the bus, and grabbed her behind twice. He did not stop there. According to the criminal complaint, Raspberry followed her then tackled her near the pumping station off Lincoln Memorial Dr. He pulled down her pants and touched her private parts. The victim told police Raspberry was reaching for his own pants when a car pulled into the treatment facility and scared the suspect off.

The attack left the fourth victim with a fractured rib and hand injuries that required surgery.

Police released a composite sketch and surveillance photo of the suspect after the attacks.

Police said they recovered phone at the scene. They lifted a fingerprint from the phone that positively identified Raspberry. After going through the phone, investigators said they found pictures of Raspberry, who also matched the description of the attacker.

Raspberry was taken into custody on Nov. 23. Two officers observed Raspberry walking shortly before 3:30 a.m. and Raspberry ran, but they located and arrested him a short time later.

The complaint indicates Raspberry has three prior convictions for felony burglary — in 2011, 2012 and 2014. Raspberry also allegedly confessed to a burglary committed Nov. 23, 2017.