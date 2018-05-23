× 2 Milwaukee County waterparks will open for Memorial Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — With temperatures heating up Milwaukee County Parks will open its two waterparks, Saturday, May 26 through Memorial Day.

According to a news release from parks officials, Cool Waters in Greenfield Park (near 124th and Park in West Allis) will open from 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and the David F. Schulz Aquatic Center in Lincoln Park (near Hampton and the Milwaukee River Parkway in Milwaukee) will open from noon–6 p.m.

The waterparks will open for weekends only through June 10 and will go to a daily schedule beginning June 11.

Cool Waters and Schulz Aquatic feature zero-depth beach entry, interactive water toy, and giant waterslides. Schulz also offers a Lazy River.

Admission to either waterpark is $7.75 for visitors age 12–59, and $6 for youths age 3–11 and seniors age 60 and up. Summer Splash Season passes are available at both locations too.

The news release notes Milwaukee County Parks is adding an additional lifeguard training session to recruit new lifeguards for the deep-well pools. The training session will begin on May 29 from 6-9 p.m. at Pulaski Pool (near 16th and Cleveland in Milwaukee). The free training session prepares would-be lifeguards for a final performance exam on Saturday, June 2 at 7 a.m.

All swimmers who will be at least 16 years old by July and are residents of Wisconsin are invited to attend the training, regardless of lifeguarding experience. By the test date, they should be able to swim 100 meters in less than one minute and 45 seconds. Applicants should bring their swimsuits to the training. There is no need to register in advance.

Summer lifeguards can work up to 40 hours per week—mornings, afternoons, evenings, weekdays, or weekends. Lifeguards may request locations where they’d like to work. Many of the pools are on or near bus routes First-year guards earn $10.46 per hour.

For more information on lifeguarding, CLICK HERE.