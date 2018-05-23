Cauliflower Rice Tabbouleh: A simple recipe that’s perfect for summer cookouts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's a refreshing salad that's both Mediterranean and minty. In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is making a quick, healthier, grain-free version of a popular Middle Eastern dish - Tabbouleh. Typically, it's made with couscous or quinoa or wheat. It's packed with veggies and herbs and works perfectly with summer cookouts!

Cauliflower Rice Tabbouleh

Ingredients:

1 large head of cauliflower or a bag of already riced cauliflower

1 cup chopped cucumber

¾ cup diced cherry or Roma tomatoes

1/3 cup chopped red onion or green onion

½ cup chopped fresh mint

½ cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

Juice from 1 large lemon, about ¼ cup

3 tbsp olive oil

2 garlic clove, minced

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Begin by preparing cauliflower rice, if you don’t already have a bag of it. Take the head of cauliflower and chop into florets. Put in a food processor for about 10-15 seconds until it comes out as the texture of rice. If your bag of cauliflower rice is frozen, heat it in the microwave for 3 minutes.

2. Place rice in a large bowl. Add all chopped vegetables and herbs and mix well.

3. Whisk together lemon juice, vinegar, garlic, oil, salt and pepper. Pour dressing over vegetable mixture and stir to coat.

4. Add more salt & pepper to taste. Serve immediately or refrigerate to let the flavors meld.