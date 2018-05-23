× Driver arrested for OWI, drugs after being found unconscious in vehicle after crash

MILWAUKEE — A 34-year-old Manchester man was arrested Tuesday night, May 22 for OWI and drugs after he was found unconscious in his vehicle after striking the median wall in the Stadium Interchange in Milwaukee.

According the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a crash on westbound I-94 in the Stadium Interchange around 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies observed that a vehicle has struck the median wall and the driver was unconscious, but breathing.

Milwaukee Fire Department emergency responders administered two doses of Narcan and the man immediately became responsive. The man admitted that he took heroin prior to driving.

Deputies arrested the driver for OWI-3rd/Drugs offense, which carries up to one year confinement, if convicted.