1 dead, 1 seriously injured after driver loses control of vehicle, strikes tree in Somers

KENOSHA COUNTY -- One person is dead an another was seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Kenosha County Wednesday morning, May 23.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department along with the Village of Somers Fire and Rescue were called out to the area of 100th Avenue and Highway E around 7:30 a.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford SUV was traveling east on Highway E when the operator, an 18-year-old man, lost control and struck a tree on the north side of Highway E.

The operator was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, a 16-year-old boy, suffered serious injuries and was transported via Flight for Life to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee.

Investigators are still on scene.