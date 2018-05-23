× ‘I’m resisting:’ Sheboygan Falls man accused of hitting deputy, grabbing him by the throat

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A 35-year-old Sheboygan Falls man faces charges of battery to a law enforcement officer and resisting — all tied to an incident that unfolded on Thursday, May 17. The accused is John Fiedler.

According to the criminal complaint, a deputy with Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was called to a stretch of County Road C around 10 p.m. to investigate a hit-and-run crash. While leaving the initial scene, dispatchers advised deputies of a “subject passed out in a vehicle at the intersection of Alpine Road and County Road O.” The deputies found a vehicle in the ditch — and Fiedler was walking away from the scene.

The complaint indicates deputies approached Fiedler and instructed him to stop, but Fiedler was “uncooperative.” One of the deputies on the scene drew his department-issued Taser. The complaint says Fiedler refused to comply with commands to get on the ground. Fiedler said “he did not want to get wet and then that he had bad knees.” Eventually he was placed in handcuffs.

A short time later, the complaint says “the handcuff on Fiedler’s right wrist was removed to adjust its positioning. Fiedler made a comment along the lines of ‘I’m resisting,’ and pulled his right wrist away” from the deputy’s grasp. Two deputies who tried to get Fiedler back in cuffs ended up on the ground. At one point, Fiedler “swung his right arm” and struck a deputy across his throat and neck, the complaint says. Fiedler also allegedly grabbed the deputy’s throat. Once the deputy freed himself, the complaint indicates Fiedler was Tased — and arrested.

One of the deputies involved in this incident suffered minor injuries.