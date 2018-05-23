Man put ‘copyright’ on homemade child pornography, feds say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Dashawn Webster added a "copyright" to images of him allegedly molesting a 2-year-old boy, court documents say.

Webster, who lives in Portsmouth, Virginia, was arrested late last week and was in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators carried out two investigations into multiple screen names and say the screen names trace back to Webster, according to WTKR.

In one of the cases, investigators recovered a thumb drive during a search of a different suspect's home. The thumb drive contained 15 images of child pornography and were watermarked with a copyright symbol and appeared to be homemade, court documents say.

Late last week, investigators searched Webster's home where he admitted to producing the images found on the thumb drive, according to the court documents. The investigators say Webster told them the child was just 2 years old when the images were made in November, 2016.

Prior to the search, a Portsmouth police sergeant went to Webster's house to verify he lives there and found him babysitting two boys, the court documents say.

Webster is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail after waiving both hearings he was scheduled to have during his court appearance.