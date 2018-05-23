× Milwaukee ranks 17th nationally for its parks system

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee has placed 17th out of 100 in the 2018 Trust for Public Land Parkscore rankings, according to Milwaukee County parks.

The study scores the 100 largest cities in the US based on criteria including the percentage of residents with easy access to parks, the city’s median park size and the number of amenities such as splash pads, restrooms, and dog parks.

Milwaukee’s ranking is based on park amenities within the Milwaukee city boundaries, which includes land and facilities managed by Milwaukee County Parks, City of Milwaukee parks, Milwaukee Recreation and the Wisconsin DNR.

The Milwaukee County Park officials said the following in a press release: