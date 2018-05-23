Officials release 911 calls tied to massive fire at Trinity Lutheran Church

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office released 911 audio on Wednesday, May 23 connected to the massive fire at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.

The fire broke out on Tuesday, May 15 and caused an estimated $17 million in damage — $13 million to the building itself and another $4 million to the contents within the building.

One of the first calls to come in was from a captain with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office — who called from the county jail just up the road.

Listen to the 911 calls — click the audio players below

Officials have indicated the fire started on the roof — which was under construction at the time. There are reports heating tools caused the fire, but Milwaukee Fire Chief Mark Rohlfing indicated the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video