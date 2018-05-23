Police confirm shots fired on Trestle Trail bridge, 3 years after fatal shooting there

MENASHA — Fritse Park was closed Wednesday afternoon, May 23 amid reports of shots fired.

The reports were confirmed by Fox Crossing police. Police said shots were fired on the Trestle Trail bridge.

Police have asked that people avoid the area.

You may recall, on May 3, 2015, Sergio Valencia del Toro fatally shot two men and a child on the bridge before taking his own life.

Authorities say del Toro killed Jon Stoffel, his 11-year-old daughter Olivia and Adam Bentdahl. Stoffel’ wife, Erin, was injured.

PHOTO GALLERY

CLICK HERE for more from FOX6’s sister station WLUK.