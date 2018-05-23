× Police: MCTS bus struck by gunfire near 3rd and Auer in Milwaukee, no one hurt

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating after a Milwaukee County Transit bus was struck by gunfire Tuesday night, May 22. It happened near 3rd and Auer around 8:20 p.m.

Police say two rounds hit the side of a Milwaukee County Transit bus while it was on its route. Neither the driver nor any of the passengers on the bus were injured during this incident.

The circumstances behind the incident are being investigated.