Police: Suspect robs woman near Marquette University campus
MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating after a woman was robbed near the Marquette University campus Wednesday morning, May 23.
Officials say shortly after 9 a.m., a suspect approached a woman who is affiliated with the university near 17th and Highland. The suspect demanded property and after a brief struggle he was able to get away with some of her belongings.
The woman fled the area. Officials say she was not physically injured.
Authorities describe the suspect as a male, approximately 16 years old, 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants.
Marquette University and Milwaukee police are investigating the robbery. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Marquette police at 414-288-1911.
All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to:
- Always travel in pairs or groups, being aware of your surroundings at all times. Make sure someone knows when you leave and when to expect you back.
- When on campus, use the LIMO and safety patrol services provided by MUPD. Call (414) 288-6363 for Student Safety Patrol escorts.
- During evening hours watch for the LIMO with strobe lights patrolling the perimeters of campus; the driver may ask if you want a ride or want to request a walking escort.
- The use of alcohol by students under age 21 is against the law and against university policy.
- If you do plan to drink, be responsible, and do so in moderation.
- When using a ride sharing service or taxi for transportation, please take steps to ensure your safety:
-
- Make sure to match your driver’s name, car and license plate with the information provided through the app on your phone.
- Avoid anyone who offers a ride when it is not clear that they are directly affiliated with an established taxi or ride sharing service.
- If you observe any suspicious behavior or fear for your safety at any time, contact MUPD at (414) 288-1911 or through one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.
- Enter MUPD’s number in your phone so you have it handy at all times.
- Travel on well-lit, busy streets and avoid walking through alleys and parking lots.
- Be aware of places along your path of travel that could conceal a criminal (shrubbery, building recesses, etc.). Avoid or keep a distance from these areas whenever possible.
- Take note of suspicious vehicles, especially those that appear to be circling the block or driving unusually slow. If you observe a suspicious vehicle, relay its description and location to MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.
- If you think someone is following you, cross the street, head for a well-populated, well-lit area and contact MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.
- Do not become distracted by talking on your cell phone or listening to music through headphones at a high volume.
- If approached, give up your property.