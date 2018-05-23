× Police: Suspect robs woman near Marquette University campus

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating after a woman was robbed near the Marquette University campus Wednesday morning, May 23.

Officials say shortly after 9 a.m., a suspect approached a woman who is affiliated with the university near 17th and Highland. The suspect demanded property and after a brief struggle he was able to get away with some of her belongings.

The woman fled the area. Officials say she was not physically injured.

Authorities describe the suspect as a male, approximately 16 years old, 5’5″ tall, 140 pounds and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants.

Marquette University and Milwaukee police are investigating the robbery. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Marquette police at 414-288-1911.

All Marquette students, faculty, staff, guests and visitors are reminded to:

Always travel in pairs or groups, being aware of your surroundings at all times. Make sure someone knows when you leave and when to expect you back.

When on campus, use the LIMO and safety patrol services provided by MUPD. Call (414) 288-6363 for Student Safety Patrol escorts.

During evening hours watch for the LIMO with strobe lights patrolling the perimeters of campus; the driver may ask if you want a ride or want to request a walking escort.

The use of alcohol by students under age 21 is against the law and against university policy.

If you do plan to drink, be responsible, and do so in moderation.

When using a ride sharing service or taxi for transportation, please take steps to ensure your safety:

Make sure to match your driver’s name, car and license plate with the information provided through the app on your phone. Avoid anyone who offers a ride when it is not clear that they are directly affiliated with an established taxi or ride sharing service.

If you observe any suspicious behavior or fear for your safety at any time, contact MUPD at (414) 288-1911 or through one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

Enter MUPD’s number in your phone so you have it handy at all times.

Travel on well-lit, busy streets and avoid walking through alleys and parking lots.

Be aware of places along your path of travel that could conceal a criminal (shrubbery, building recesses, etc.). Avoid or keep a distance from these areas whenever possible.

Take note of suspicious vehicles, especially those that appear to be circling the block or driving unusually slow. If you observe a suspicious vehicle, relay its description and location to MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

If you think someone is following you, cross the street, head for a well-populated, well-lit area and contact MUPD using one of the more than 450 blue light phones on and near campus.

Do not become distracted by talking on your cell phone or listening to music through headphones at a high volume.

If approached, give up your property.