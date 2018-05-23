× Foxconn stands by $10 billion Wisconsin project, calls Nikkei report ‘inaccurate’

MADISON — Foxconn Technology Group says it remains committed to a $10 billion project in Wisconsin.

The Taiwan-based company reacted Wednesday to a report in the Nikkei Asian Review that said it was considering shifting the focus of what is made at the facility to reduce initial costs for the $10 billion complex. Read the company’s full statement below.

The newspaper says Foxconn was looking at producing small to medium-sized display panels for Apple, carmakers and others rather than larger display screens as originally planned. The report cites unnamed sources who were familiar with the plans.

Foxconn told the newspaper that it remained “fully committed to this significant investment” in the U.S. and that plans to eventually invest $10 billion total had not changed.

Foxconn and officials with Gov. Scott Walker’s administration who negotiated the deal did not immediately return messages Wednesday. Wisconsin is poised to provide $4.5 billion in state and local incentives to Foxconn if it makes the full $10 billion investment and employs 13,000 people.

Below are statements released on the latest developments in the Foxconn case:

Foxconn Technology Group

“We are aware of the report published by Nikkei Asian Review regarding our investment in Wisconsin. That report is inaccurate and is not based on any facts. Foxconn can categorically state that our commitment to create 13,000 jobs and to invest US$10 billion to build our state-of-the-art Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in Wisconsin remains unchanged. Foxconn is fully committed to this significant investment and to meeting all contractual obligations with the relevant government agencies. “In addition, our product development and production plans for that campus remain unchanged. Foxconn’s global investment strategy has always been guided by the overall business growth and development goals of our company as well as the needs of our customers. Against this backdrop, we are adopting a phased approach with the construction of facilities that will be part of our Wisconsin campus, to ensure that we continue to meet current and projected demand for advanced LCD panels. In the first phase of the project, we will be harnessing the latest generation advanced TFT-LCD manufacturing technology in our Wisconsin campus to produce LCD panels which will be used in a wide range of applications that impact consumers’ daily lives, from the latest generation televisions to self-driving cars, notebooks and monitors, and in the fields of education, entertainment, healthcare, advanced manufacturing systems, office automation, interactive retail, and safety, among many others. “The campus will also include facilities for back-end packaging of liquid crystal display modules, molding and tool and die processes involved in the production of high-precision housing and frames for display modules, and final assembly for end-products. “In addition to being a flag-bearer for advanced, intelligent manufacturing, Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park will also serve as the foundation for the robust AI 8K+5G ecosystem that Foxconn is building in Wisconsin and in the United States, and promote research and development in advanced industrial Internet technologies and next-generation hardware and solutions as part of that ecosystem. “We will announce more details on the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park in the coming months.”

Senator Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse)

“I have serious concerns that Foxconn’s reputation for abandoning projects and failing to deliver on their promises is coming to fruition. Gov. Walker and legislative Republican’s negligence to enforce various safeguards that protect taxpayers and hold Foxconn accountable could have serious implications on local suppliers. It’s clear that the $4.5 billion Foxconn gamble has become an albatross instead of the golden goose Gov. Walker thought it would be.”

Assembly Democratic Leader Gordon Hintz (D-Oshkosh)