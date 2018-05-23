× State Rep. Leon Young from Milwaukee calls it quits, plans to return to job as police officer

MADISON — A longtime Milwaukee legislator is calling it quits.

Democratic state Rep. Leon Young announced Wednesday he won’t seek re-election in November. He said he plans to return to his former job as a Milwaukee police officer and the current state of partisan politics and gridlock at the state Capitol made his choice easier.

Young has represented the 16th Assembly District since 1993. He’s the 14th Assembly incumbent and fourth Democrat to decide not to seek re-election this year.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Milwaukee County Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde is planning to run for the seat. Omokunde is the son of U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore. Wisconsin Election Commission records show Omokunde hasn’t officially declared his candidacy yet.

Young’s complete statement