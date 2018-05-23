‘Urinetown’ is the title of the Tony-award winning show at the Skylight Music Theatre

MILWAUKEE -- The new show at the Skylight Music Theatre may have an interesting name -- but beyond that is a wildly entertaining musical. Carl spent the morning on the set of Urinetown -- learning some dance movies, fight choreography and more.
Urinetown was produced on Broadway in September, 2001 by the Araca Group and Dodger Theatricals in association with TheaterDreams, Inc., and Lauren Mitchell Urinetown is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are available at www.MTIShows.com.
Recommended for ages 14 and up