Wauwatosa officer justified in using technique, level of force in Mayfair Mall arrest

WAUWATOSA — A use of force review by Wauwatosa officials has found a Wauwatosa police officer was “justified in using the technique and level of force he chose” in order to get a teenager in custody in connection with a controversial arrest caught on camera at Mayfair Mall.

There are both cellphone videos and surveillance video released by police connected to this case.

The video from Friday, May 11 shows an interaction between Officer Evan Olson and a 17-year-old boy. Police said the surveillance video shows the efforts made by officers to try to talk to the group of teenagers leaving Mayfair Mall on that Friday.

Cellphone video shows the officer hitting the boy in the head twice. Police said that video circulating on social media “shows only a small segment of the interaction between the (17-year-old) suspect and the officer.”

The review of force concludes saying, “from watching the video and talking to (the officer), it appears the strikes to the head were effective even though (the officer ) didn’t ‘put much behind’ those strikes.”

The review also states the following:

“There are five key rules for the use of force according to the Wisconsin DAAT system and one of those (#4) reads: ‘Once you have gained control of a subject, you must reduce the level of force to that needed to maintain control.'”

The conclusion indicates the officer de-escalated after the teen fell. When the teen tried to get up again, the officer struck the teen — and the officer the de-escalated once again.

The boy was arrested and cited for disorderly conduct, battery and resisting an officer.

The boy's mother on May 17 released this statement through a law firm:

"Last Friday, while I was attending a family funeral out of state, I received a phone call that no parent wants to get: my son had been detained by police. I was scared and worried about my son. I came home as soon as I could to deal with the situation. When I got home, my fear turned into terror when I learned that my son had been repeatedly punched in the face by a police officer while a mall security guard held his arms behind his back. As a society, we owe it to our children to do better and to hold accountable those who violate the constitutional rights to which we are all entitled.

No parent should have to witness their child being beaten by the police. No parent should have to worry that when their child goes out in public the people who are meant to keep them safe are actually a threat. No child should have to live in fear that innocent behavior could result in an arrest. No child should have to fear that they will be punched in the face by a police officer. My family is currently looking into all possible legal avenues available to us for what happened to my son on May 11th. In the meantime, I ask that you respect my son's privacy and the privacy of my family."