× Milwaukee County Board approves resolution to place marijuana referendum on November ballot

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Board approved a resolution with a 15-1 vote Thursday, May 24 to place an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters to take a position on the personal use, commercial regulation and taxation of marijuana.

“I want to congratulate all the folks who have worked so hard to build a broad consensus in favor of changing our marijuana laws, and made this referendum possible. From the medical marijuana advocates to small business owners, to those fighting on behalf of people languishing in prison for possession, I support all their causes. It’s time for the politicians in Madison to do their job and follow the will of the people, for the health and well-being of our citizens and our economy,” said Supervisor John F. Weishan, Jr., the sponsor of the resolution, in a news release.

Supervisor Weishan’s referendum question will ask voters: “Do you favor allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana?”

The Milwaukee County Clerk will add the referendum question to all Milwaukee County ballots for the Nov. 6, 2018 election.

According to the news release, several candidates for governor have expressed support for legalizing marijuana, and at least one has said he will pardon those individuals who are currently incarcerated for non-violent marijuana convictions.

The release says second offense marijuana possession is still a felony in Wisconsin, and such charges are disproportionately issued against males who are African-American in Milwaukee County.

The Congressional Research Service suggests that replacing marijuana prohibition with a system of taxation and regulation could yield $6.8 billion in federal excise taxes, the release says.