Advocate Aurora Health buys land near Foxconn site to build hospital, clinics & medical office

MOUNT PLEASANT — Advocate Aurora Health announced plans on Thursday, May 24 to expand access to health care in Racine County.

Officials said in a news release they obtained a 96-acre site at the northeast corner of I-94 and Hwy 20 in Mount Pleasant. Their intention is to build a hospital, two clinics and a medical office building on the site.

Nick Turkal, MD, President and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health said the following in a statement:

“We look forward to serving this rapidly growing community by ensuring consumers have access to the right care at the right time in the right setting. Thanks to the vision of our Board of Directors, Executive Leadership Team and clinical leaders, we are building for the future of how consumers want to experience health, whether it be in an ambulatory setting, hospital or from the palm of your hand.”

Jim Skogsbergh, President and CEO, Advocate Aurora Health had this statement:

“Growth in the Racine County corridor provides an immediate opportunity for Advocate Aurora Health to accelerate our population health efforts to deliver greater value for the communities and employers we are privileged to serve. We’ll bridge the gap in services and leverage our two legacy systems’ clinical expertise and fully integrated delivery models in the surrounding area.”

The proposed hospital will include emergency and inpatient services. Plans also call for two additional primary care clinics in addition to the new hospital’s medical office building that together will offer a variety of primary and specialty physician services and online access to serve area residents’ and employers’ growing need for affordable care.

Construction is slated to begin in late 2018 with expected opening in 2021.