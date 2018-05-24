× Apple offers $50 refunds to those who paid to replace iPhone 6 or newer batteries

MILWAUKEE — Did you pay to replace your iPhone 6 or newer battery last year? If so, you’re eligible for a $50 refund.

Apple is refunding $50 to iPhone owners who bought an out-of-warranty battery replacement for the iphone 6 or newer devices.

Lots of iPhone users bought replacement batteries when it was learned in mid-December 2017 that software updates to older phones, which were iPhone 6, iPhone 6S or iPhone SE models had a feature that avoided unexpected shutdowns, which actually slowed down the phones.

Many customers were irate, and some even sued Apple over the issue.

Apple offered to reduce the price on replacement batteries from $79 to $29, but eventually landed on the policy of granting a $50 refund to anyone who paid the full $79 price.

You’re eligible for the refund if you paid full price before Dec. 29, 2017, and if your battery replacement was done at an Apple store, an Apple repair center or Apple authorized service center, or if you bought an out-of-warranty battery replacement from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 28, 2017.

Apple will notify eligible customers via email on how to get an electronic funds transfer or a credit on the credit card used to buy the battery replacement. If you don’t hear from Apple by Aug. 1, 2018, contact Apple Support.