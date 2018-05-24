Cheese curds and food trucks: Get a look inside the curd wagon that’s hitting the streets this summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Lakefront Brewery is bringing something new to the table this summer -- a food truck! Executive chef Kristin Hueneke joins Real Milwaukee to give us a taste of what the Curd Wagon has to offer.

The menu will include:

Famous fried cheese curds with house made garlic ranch

Spicy cheese curds which are new and exclusive to the truck

Soft pretzels with German cheese dip

Fish tacos

A grilled brat on a pretzel bun with sauerkraut

Beer cheese smothered fries

Crispy chicken bacon ranch sandwich

Beersicles

Broccoli Slaw also new and exclusive to the truck

You can catch the curd wagon out and about at Drexel Town Square on July 18th, August 29 and September 19 for the Oak Creek Food Truck Tour from 4pm-9pm. Any other dates and appearances will be announced via Lakefront's social media pages. The curd wagon will be at Lakefront Brewery's riverwalk patio every weekend and during the week when there are large events going on in town.