Dozens gather in downtown Milwaukee calling for an end to gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of people gathered in downtown Milwaukee Thursday evening, May 24 for what they say was a “Mass Vigil Against Gun Violence.”

The event, organized by “March for Our Lives Wisconsin,” is in an effort to demand change from Wisconsin Democrats and Republicans.

They are calling on leaders to resist the National Rifle Association (NRA).

They’re also calling for government funding for gun violence research.

“They will understand what a mother goes through when she loses her child or when she loses a loved one to gun violence. It hurts. This hurts. You will never forget it and you’ll never forget that person,” said Gloria Nichols, Robert’s Way.

The group says they have more events planned in the coming months.