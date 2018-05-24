× Drivers take note: Changes coming for the ‘Valley Bridge overlay project’

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced on Thursday, May 24 that the next phase of the Valley Bridge overlay project will begin on the evening of Wednesday, May 30.

This phase will shift southbound I-43 traffic allowing for the 11th Street / Wisconsin Avenue on-ramp to I-43 south to reopen.

As the project advances, access to certain system ramps will continue to become available. Please note that these closures are weather dependent and subject to change.

Current long-term ramp closures:

I-794 West to I-43 South (Until Late June)

I-43 North to I-94 West (Until Late June)

I-43 North to 10th Street and Michigan Avenue Off-Ramp (Until Late June)

I-94 East to I-43 South (Until Late July)

Mineral Street/National Avenue On-Ramp to I-43 North (Until Late August)

The primary detour route for navigating interchange access continues to be the I-794 Hoan Bridge. For more information on closures and detour routes, visit 511 Wisconsin at projects.511wi.gov/i43bridges.