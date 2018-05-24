× Giannis Antetokounmpo named to ‘All-NBA Second Team’ for 2nd consecutive season

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the All-NBA Second Team, the league announced Thursday, May 24 — marking the second consecutive season the Bucks forward has been named Second Team All-NBA.

According to a news release from Bucks’ officials, Antetokounmpo becomes the first Bucks’ player since Sidney Moncrief in 1984-85 and 1985-86 to be named to an All-NBA team in back-to-back seasons and is just the fifth player in franchise history to earn All-NBA honors multiple times.

In his fifth NBA season, Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their second consecutive playoff berth and the team’s most wins since the 2009-10 season while setting new career highs in points (26.9, ranked T-4th in the NBA) and rebounds (10.0, ranked 11th in the NBA) per game in addition to dishing out 4.8 assists per game (second-highest of his career). He also shot a career-best 52.9 percent from the field, becoming one of only four players since 1976 (C. Barkley, L. Bird, D. Robinson) to average at least 26.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game while shooting 50.0 percent or better for a season. On the season, Antetokounmpo tallied 2,014 points, joining Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Michael Redd as the only players in Bucks history to score 2,000 points in a season.

In February, Antetokounmpo made his second consecutive start in the All-Star Game as he started for Team Stephen in the 67th NBA All-Star Game at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Antetokounmpo became a starter after receiving the most player votes (226), tied for the most media votes (99) and the second-most fan votes (2,530,211).

Antetokounmpo is joined on the All-NBA Second Team by LaMarcus Aldridge (San Antonio), DeMar DeRozan (Toronto), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia) and Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City).