MILWAUKEE -- The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are back in action in Netflix's show "GLOW." Gino Salomone recently spoke with some of the cast about what we can expect to see in season two.
Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are back in action on Netflix
-
‘The options are endless:’ Everything at The Cake Lady is made from scratch
-
Ladies of GLOW are ready to bring it in season 2 on Netflix
-
Milwaukee Marshall sophomore helping bring back wrestling to school
-
A movie that gets real about motherhood: Gino has a look at Charlize Theron’s new flick
-
‘It was life or death,’ says man who snatched gunman’s AR-15 at Waffle House
-
-
Milwaukee gym offers high schoolers the chance to train alongside professional MMA fighters
-
Bucks looking to bounce back in a big way in front of their home fans
-
Gov. Walker appoints new corrections secretary: ‘Cathy Jess is an experienced leader’
-
Gino talks with Emily Blunt about the new film ‘A Quiet Place’
-
First lady returns to White House after kidney treatment
-
-
‘Inspiring:’ Former Pres. Obama voices support for ‘fearless’ Parkland students
-
‘It’s beyond reckless:’ Woman shot during attempted robbery near Booth and Meineke
-
Danger, Will Robinson! Gino sits down with the cast of the new ‘Lost in Space’