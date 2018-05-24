× HOPE Christian School’s 8th grade graduation postponed after bus crash en route to field trip

MILWAUKEE — The executive director of Milwaukee’s HOPE Christian School: Semper said Thursday, May 24 the school’s eighth-grade graduation has been postponed after a crash Wednesday involving a school bus carrying HOPE Christian students and a semi in Lodi.

Twenty people were hurt in the crash — many of them children. Thirty-three people were on the bus. Four were seriously hurt. Two had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Zach Verriden said the crash happened in Columbia County as the bus was carrying students en route to an end-of-the-year field trip in Wisconsin Dells. The bus was rear-ended by a semi.

Verriden said on Thursday “a few scholars were hospitalized briefly,” and “most of the scholars involved were able to return to school (Thursday).” He asked that you keep the students in your prayers. He said eighth-grade graduation will be postponed until next week — with the date and time to be announced shortly.

Preliminary information indicates the school bus was headed northbound when the driver pulled onto the shoulder of northbound I-39 near Exit 123 due to a mechanical issue. The bus was then rear-ended by a semi-trailer unit around 10:15 a.m.

Officials said prior to the crash, the semi-truck driver was already on their radar for reports of erratic driving.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.