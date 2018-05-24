Hungry? Check out this recipe for Mushroom Merlot Burgers 

MILWAUKEE -- May is National Burger Month! Angela Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp to share her recipe for mushroom merlot burgers.
Mushroom Merlot Burgers
Ingredients
- 1 pound Ground Beef (95% lean)
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1/8 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon pepper
- 4 large portobello mushrooms
- 4 slices French bread, cut diagonally 1/2 inch thick
- 2 ounces goat cheese (1/2 cup)
- 4 romaine lettuce leaves
- Chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Sauce:
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons minced shallots
- 1 cup Merlot or other dry red wine
- 1/4 cup ready-to-serve beef broth
- 2 teaspoons fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 2 teaspoons all-purpose flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Instructions
- To prepare sauce, heat oil in large nonstick skillet over low heat. Add shallots; cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until caramelized. Stir in wine, broth and thyme. Cook over medium-high heat 8 to 10 minutes or until liquid is reduced to 1/2 cup. Combine butter and flour; whisk into sauce. Stir in 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Cover; keep warm.
- Combine Ground Beef, 2 tablespoons parsley, 1/8 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Set aside.
- Place mushrooms on grid over medium, ash-covered coals; grill, uncovered, 16 to 18 minutes or until tender, turning occasionally. About 10 minutes before mushrooms are done, move mushrooms to outer edge of grid. Place patties on center of the grid; grill 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 7 to 9 minutes) until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Place bread slices on grid; grill until toasted, turning once.
Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
- Reheat sauce, if necessary. Spread 1/2 of cheese on toasted bread slices. Top each with lettuce leaf, mushroom and burger; drizzle evenly with sauce. Crumble remaining goat cheese over tops; sprinkle with parsley, as desired.Recipe and photo as seen in The Healthy Beef Cookbook, published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt