Kaukauna police looking for owner of lost and found meth

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY — The Kaukauna Police Department is trying to get a large bag of methamphetamine back to its rightful owner.

Kaukauna police shared a photo to their Facebook page Thursday, May 24, asking for the owner of a hide-a-key holder — filled with meth — to come forward and claim it.

“Please contact our department as we would be happy to help you by showing you the best place to keep you hide-a-key so that your[sp] don’t lose it again,” the post reads in part.

The drugs were found on East 2nd Street in Kaukauna. Know who they belong to? Contact police.