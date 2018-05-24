× Police: Man opens fire in Oklahoma City restaurant, wounding 2, before bystander shoots him

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bystander shot and killed an armed man who walked into an Oklahoma City restaurant and began shooting Thursday evening, according to police.

The incident happened at Louie’s Grill & Bar, located along the shore of Lake Hefner, police said.

Two people were shot and one was injured while running from the scene, according to KFOR. The two who suffered gunshot wounds have been taken to the hospital with “serious injuries” but are expected to survive, police said.

When the suspect walked outside, “a bystander with a pistol” confronted him and fatally shot him, police tweeted.

Nearby roads were shut down and drivers were asked to avoid the area as video from the scene showed a large police presence.

The shooter’s motive is still uncertain Thursday evening as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story.