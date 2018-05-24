× Meijer, Kimberly-Clark team up to smash Guiness World Record, building a toilet paper pyramid

GRAND CHUTE — Meijer teamed up with Kimberly-Clark to break Guinness World Record for the Tallest Bath Tissue Pyramid at its new Grand Chute supercenter.

According to a news release, the record-breaking pyramid measured 14 feet, 3.75 inches and was comprised of 25,585 toilet paper rolls!

It was built by volunteers on Wednesday, May 23.

On Thursday morning, during a ceremony, A Guinness World Records adjudicator declared this pyramid smashed the current record achieved in 2012 in Brazil by nearly a foot!

After the ceremony, Meijer customers who stopped by the pyramid received free rolls of Cottonelle.

The pyramid will remain on display until Thursday evening.