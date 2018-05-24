Milwaukee Alderman Jim Bohl moving on to new challenges after 18 years on Common Council

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Jim Bohl announced on Thursday, May 24 that he is moving on to new challenges — and will be serving in the Intergovernmental Relations Division.

Below is a statement released by Bohl:

“For the past 18 years, I have been fortunate to have been able to fulfill a boyhood dream of representing my community in a public service-legislative capacity. It truly has been a joy and an honor. Though, as I have learned, it is not a job for the faint of heart. But when you love your community and have an innate desire to work for its betterment, you know and understand the toll and tradeoffs on personal time and family that comes with that commitment.

I would especially like to thank the constituents of the 5th District for choosing me – electing me five times – to represent their interests on the Common Council. I am grateful for their faith and trust in me and it was a pleasure representing them at City Hall for so many great years.

I am also grateful for the deep support of family, friends, and supporters for all these years. My wife, Calleen, and our three daughters endured many night meetings, weekend events, and interruptions at home for nearly two decades. Their love, understanding, and sacrifice made my service possible and always provided me with strength.

My two legislative assistants – Tess Reiss and Todd Peterson – were instrumental in my ability to respond and assist residents, and they also served as critical sounding boards when needed. I want to thank them for their willingness to serve my office and for taking on (at times) a very difficult job.

To my colleagues: You provide me with confidence that our city’s future is bright. I urge you all to continue leading from the heart and to also work to find a balance between service, family and home that allows you to do your best work for your constituents and for the City of Milwaukee.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to Common Council Presidents Ashanti Hamilton, Michael Murphy, Willie Hines, and Marvin Pratt for entrusting me with important committee chair and work assignments, and providing overall leadership to the vital work done by the Council.

Lastly, to Mayors Barrett, Pratt, and Norquist, the dozens of administration commissioners and managers I’ve worked with, and the thousands of dedicated city employees who work hard every day on behalf of our citizens, I thank you for the care and commitment you provide this community.

I entered city service as a young man looking to do the best job possible as an elected representative for the people, and that service has made me a better person. There is much I’ve learned and am eager to apply to new challenges.

Milwaukee is the city I was born and grew up in. It is the city where I have lived my entire life and have raised my family. It is the city that I have been blessed to represent for nearly two decades, and I am beyond delighted to have the opportunity to continue to serve it in the Intergovernmental Relations Division.

It has been and continues to be, a true blessing.”