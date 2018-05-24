WATERFORD -- One of the more unique people in southeast Wisconsin is about to host one of the more unique sales. Hippie Tom of "American Pickers" is hosting his Spring Fling sale this weekend.
1 of the more unique people in SE Wisconsin is about to host 1 of the more unique sales
-
‘A great deal!’ Goodwill hosts unique wedding gown sale event
-
‘Unique, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted:’ Copper & Pearls is an art consignment store and studio
-
INVIVO is a wellness center that offers yoga, fitness classes, massage therapy and more
-
Tom Barrett for governor? Milwaukee’s mayor isn’t ruling out another bid
-
FOX6 Weather Experts: Rain set to change to snow on Tuesday, Election Day in Wisconsin
-
-
‘Passionate and enthusiastic,’ in winter she skis, when there’s no snow she’s on a bike, and she inspires others
-
Michels Corp. officials look forward to developing Foxconn site: ‘A lot of work in a short period of time’
-
Cirque du Soleil is back in Milwaukee, with a total of 6 shows at the BMO Harris Bradley Center
-
Go on an adventure this Mother’s Day at Safari Lake Geneva
-
‘Hear us roar, 50 miles more:’ Students embark on 4-day march to Speaker Ryan’s hometown
-
-
Bring spring into your wardrobe: How you can rock one of the season’s hottest trends
-
IKEA shoppers get lay of the land — and the language — at grand opening in Oak Creek
-
Former Wisconsin hockey players reunite on Milwaukee Admirals roster